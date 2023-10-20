'I just wanna let you know, I'm gonna be...': Revisit the time Saoirse Ronan ordered Greta Gerwig to let her be the main lead in THIS USD 218.8 million movie

Saoirse Ronan has always been a remarkable performer ever since she started acting at a very young age. Her characters have often been outspoken and brave with a very rebellious tinge to them.

The actor herself has many of those traits which she always brings into her roles. Whether that is her Oscar nominated turn in Lady Bird or her role as the iconic Jo in Little Women. It’s actually this rebellious spirit of her only that got her the role of Jo in the first place.

Saoirse Ronan demanded Greta Gerwig to cast her in Little Women

Many directors prefer working with a particular actor on multiple projects. Whether it’s because they like the actor or they become comfortable with them, it helps them to have someone they can rely upon. Some of the greatest collaborations like Martin Scorcesse and Leonardo Dicaprio or Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy, go way back because of the trust that both the director and actor have mutually developed.

Saoirse Ronan, after having worked with Greta Gerwig on Lady Bird, had familiarized herself with the Barbie director’s working style. That’s why when she got to know that her collaborator is making an adaptation of the iconic novel Little Women, she immediately wanted to be a part of it.

“When Greta was making the adaptation, I immediately knew that I wanted to be a part of it and was quite forward with her about it as well,” Ronan had told Stephen Colbert in 2019 during the promotions of her film.

Eventually the actor managed to convince Greta Gerwig to cast her in the role and it immediately became an iconic adaptation earning rave reviews and USD 218.8 million at the box office.

Saoirse Ronan on the influence of Little Women novel while growing up

Little Women has been often regarded as one of the greatest novels in English literature. It has been celebrated as a piece of literature that was ahead of its time and progressive with a prominent feminist theme at the forefront.

Saoirse Ronan, like many others, grew up with the novels and was quite inspired by the character of Jo, who was quite revolutionary for her time period.

“I sort of grew up with the novel and instinctively knew the character,” the Atonement actor had explained about her attraction to the story to Stepehen Colbert.

This sort of connection to the character helped Ronan to play the character faithfully and add another great addition to the marvelous adaptations of the Little Women novel.

