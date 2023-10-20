‘I just wanted it to…’: When Selena Gomez revealed she was ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘surprised’ by the response 13 Reasons Why had received

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and bullying

Selena Gomez wears many hats. She is a music artist, actor, entrepreneur, and producer. Despite being so engrossed in multiple fields, she somehow manages to ace every part. Although Gomez is widely known for her amazing tunes like Lose You To Love Me and Rare, But she is also an amazing producer with a purpose. For those who are unaware, Selena Gomez was the executive producer for the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. In a 2017 interview with E!, Gomes opened up and revealed she was surprised by the amount of love the show had received.

Selena Gomez was surprised by the amount of love 13 Reasons Why had received

Selena Gomez had mixed emotions about the popularity of her executive-produced series 13 Reasons Why, but it is a topic she is passionate about. In a 2017 interview with E!, she revealed she was "a little overwhelmed and very surprised" by how people have reacted to the program.

The show depicted the narrative of a teen who committed suicide and left 13 reasons why she did that. The show also had her classmates' reactions to her death. Though many people have watched and discussed the show, many mental health specialists were concerned about how it presents subjects such as suicide and sexual assault. One thing is certain: It had gotten people talking.

The Rare singer said, “I mean, I believed in the project for so long and I understood what the message was; I just wanted it to come across in such a way that kids would be scared but confused—in such a way that they would talk about it because it happens all the time. So I'm overwhelmed that it's doing as well as it is."

Selena Gomez once discussed adolescent bullying

Selena Gomez discussed teen bullying in a 2017 interview with The New York Times . Gomez spoke with her mother, Mandy Taefy, who was also the show's executive producer, about her then-project, Thirteen Reasons Why. Gomez purchased the show's rights in 2008, when she was only 15 years old. The play was inspired by Jay Asher's novel Thirteen Reasons Why.

Despite the fact that she was working on the Disney Channel's show Wizards of Waverly Place at the time, Gomez said that her experience with the Disney show sparked interest in the subject. "I think Asher realized I knew what it was like to be bullied; I attended the Disney Channel, the world's largest high school. My mother, on the other hand, had a lot of experience dealing with bullying. I grew up listening to her stories. She's fairly open about it."

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has been extremely busy with her third album and the debut of her makeup line, Rare Beauty. Gomez also released a new song called Single Soon in August. In contrast, she was last seen in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.



Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

