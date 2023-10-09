'I just wanted you to blend in a bit': When Emily Blunt gave John Krasinski ONE condition while visiting her in UK

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in the UK in 2018, John Krasinski shared a funny story about being married to Emily, who is English, when visiting hr in London.

Emily Blunt's advice

When John visited Emily in the U.K. Emily asked him to take off his baseball hat and try to blend in a bit. She said, "I just wanted you to blend in a bit." She also asked her husband and The Office star to not be 'so American.' She even joked about Krasinski getting a tweed flat hat to fit in with the English. In the same discussion, Emily and John discussed their kids, who they are raising in the US, and now have an American accent like Krasinski instead of an English one like Blunt.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship timeline

The romance between Emily Blunt and John Krasinski has been together for 15 years. The first time the two met was in 2008, the same year they also went on their first date. After their first date, according to Krasinski, he knew Blunt was the one, as they got along right away. Their family expanded after they got married in 2010, and by 2016, the couple had two daughters.

