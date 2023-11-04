'I just wasn't that happy with it': Pamela Anderson reveals she was 'a mess' during Season 1 of Garden of Eden

Pamela Anderson's Garden of Eden series, which debuted last year, is set to make a return on HGTV Canada later this year. The show centers around Anderson's efforts to renovate her family's cherished legacy property on Vancouver Island. In the upcoming second season, she will continue to address renovation challenges on her grandmother's six-acre property, while also taking on a fresh array of projects. Additionally, the series highlights Anderson's dynamic life as she shuttles between Vancouver Island and Los Angeles, where she collaborates with her son Brandon Lee to revamp his recently acquired home, making for an engaging blend of family, renovation, and environmental consciousness.

Pamela Anderson's confession on Pamela’s Garden of Eden Season 1

Pamela Anderson is eagerly looking forward to her return to television for the second season of Pamela's Garden of Eden. What makes this upcoming season even more thrilling for her is the significantly more positive experience it has offered, as she gained greater control over the direction and creative aspects of the show. While talking to People magazine, Anderson said, “The first season, I was a bit of a mess. It was not my favorite time of life. I was in survival mode while writing my memoir [Love, Pamela], the documentary [Pamela: A Love Story] was being made, and I was an open wound when it was being shot. I just wasn't that happy with it."

She continued, “The second season is about redemption, authenticity, truth and self-acceptance. I’m taking my power back, instead of giving it up. I took control of the show and figured out a way to keep to my vision and turn it into a positive experience. I kept it real."

Anderson shared her perspective on Season 1 adding, “Before, I was thinking it was a little HGTV Canada show and that it was going to just be about sustainable design. I was wrong, unfortunately, and once again I felt slightly exploited. I was allowing others to make decisions. I had no idea they’d use old photos or ex-husbands, or any of my celebrity life. It always is shocking that that part of me seems interesting at all when I felt my weakest and my worst. Anyway, that was then and this is now."

Pamela Anderson on Pamela’s Garden of Eden Season 2

While talking about Pamela’s Garden of Eden first season, Anderson also shared her views on the upcoming season, “We have gotten into our groove. The boys are much more a part of the family property creation now, which was my dream. I wanted to involve them without consuming them. We also renovated their new house in L.A. while we had to wait for the never-ending permit and restriction process that comes with living on the water."

She continued, “All decisions must be taken seriously when you're living in a rainforest since there are environmental impacts of building anything. I'm only wanting to put cabins where my grandmother had hers, and keep the rest of the property simple and beautiful... gentle, and not overdone."

Through the challenges of home renovations, Anderson has not only acquired valuable lessons but also developed unwavering self-trust in realizing her vision for the space, including an expansive vegetable garden that sustains her plant-based diet.

