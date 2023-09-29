'I just wish I'd had that experience': When Emily Blunt expressed her opinion on skipping higher education

Emily Blunt, famous for her part in The Devil Wears Prada, once shared her thoughts on a choice she made earlier in life in an interview with The Times newspaper as reported by Independent. She revealed her sense of regret for not pursuing higher education and how she wished she had the chance to experience life and learn from her mistakes privately, without the scrutiny of the public eye.

Emily Blunt's regret on skipping higher education

In an interview with The Times newspaper, Emily Blunt once revealed her thoughts on not pursuing a university education. She mentioned that she wished she had the chance to experience higher education, emphasizing the importance of the learning and personal growth that can occur during those formative years. In her own words she stated, "I just wish I'd had that experience and that time to really mess up, and to be around fellow people who had no idea that they were throwing caution to the wind."

Blunt's career in the entertainment industry took off at a young age, with her first movie role in Boudica when she was just 20 years old. While her early success thrust her into the limelight, she shared her experiences of trying to keep up with other stars and making decisions that may not have been in her best interest. She stated, "When you're attempting to grow up at an accelerated rate, in order to have some kind of acceptance among your peers, I think you're dancing as fast as you can sometimes."

Emily Blunt on marrying with John Krasinski

As per a report by Independent, in the same interview with The Times newspaper, The Devil Wears Prada star also opened about her personal journey saying, "I feel like I've been on a big learning curve. I've messed up and I've arrived out the other end."

However, Emily reveals that she found solace and fulfillment in her marriage to actor John Krasinski saying, "And I'm lucky to have ended up with John and to realise that relationships don't have to be an endurance test. I feel personally fulfilled right now, and lucky enough to have in John someone who is truly comfortable in his own skin and truly knows who he is."

Considering today's scenario, Blunt and Krasinski have cemented their status as a formidable Hollywood duo and are often referred to as a power couple. They share their lives as parents to two adorable daughters named Hazel and Violet.

