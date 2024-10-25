'I Just Wish That...': Robert Downey Jr. Comments on Elon Musk Echoing Tony Stark in Real Life

Robert Downey Jr.’s character of Tony Stark, from the MCU movies, and the real-life techie Elon Musk have a lot of things in common. However, the actor has a few pointers to share when it comes to the CEO of Tesla cosplaying the fictional character.

In an interview appearance, the Sherlock Holmes actor was asked to share his thoughts on Musk “cosplaying Tony Stark” in real life. During this highly intriguing discussion on the On with Kara Swisher podcast, Downey Jr. at first stated that he had only met Musk a few times.

However, the Due Date star then went on to add, “I just wish that he would control his behavior a little more, but that’s not on me. I know that this idea of ‘It’s all okay ’cause we’ve gotta get to Mars’ doesn’t really hold water with me.”

Talking on the podcast, Robert Downey Jr. meanwhile also mentioned, that people should look at everything that Musk has done and all the goals he has achieved in life, as these are the things that “demonstrates why he’s valuable.”

Per Iron Man screenwriter, Mark Fergus, who once spoke to New York Magazine, Elon Musk played a huge role in inspiring the character of Tony Stark. The two not only share their technological prowess but also cockiness and overall hotheadedness, according to Fergus.

The screenwriter had even stated during the August 2022 interview that Tony Stark also shares his characteristics with Donald Trump as well as Steve Jobs.

Fegus had then mentioned that while developing the movie character he looked at Tony Stark as Musk but having the “brilliance of Jobs with the showmanship of Trump,” further calling Musk the only person who has a “fun factor” within him with a “celebrity vibe and actual business substance.”

For those who do not know, Robert Downey Jr., while playing Tony Stark briefly shared the screen with Elon Musk in the 2010 movie Iron Man 2.

The two were seen meeting each other at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Robert Downey Jr. had carried the ever-appreciated Iron Man from 2008 to the 2019 legendary entry Avengers: Endgame. Tony Stark, who happens to be a Genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist character sacrificed his life saving the universe while fighting the huge army of Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

However, Downey Jr.’s journey with Marvel Studios hasn’t finished yet as the star was recently announced to make a comeback in future Avengers films playing the role of the grand villainous character of Dr. Doom.

