'I just wouldn’t be able to...': When Emma Stone admitted she wanted to do Broadway but wouldn't be able to 'stack up next' to Idina Menzel, so she did La La Land instead

Emma Stone, the acclaimed actress, shared that she got a chance to feature in her much dreamed musical through, La La Land. The film, released on 9 December 2016, offers a captivating narrative that intertwines love, dreams, and the pursuit of artistic ambitions with its delightful musical touch.

Stone's performance as Mia shines brightly against the backdrop of this musical masterpiece. But the superstar did surely shock netizens after being a part of a musical, which differed greatly from her past post projects. In an interview with TIME , Stone revealed that she always aspired to be a part of musicals, highlighting that it was her dream to perform on Broadway.

Emma Stone's attraction to La La Land.

Emma Stone's journey into La La Land was driven by the sheer ambition of the project. In a conversation with TIME, she expressed her excitement about the vision of the movie’s director, Damien Chazelle. Stone shared, “It was the ambition of the project. What he [director Damien Chazelle] was going for was really exciting and enticing, because I love the originality of it and what it was paying homage to.”

Emma Stone shared her dream to perform musicals on Broadway

Emma Stone opened up about her wish to work in musicals and shared that she always planned to pursue musical roles and dreamt of performing on Broadway, but the superstar gave up on this dream as she felt she lacked good dancing and singing abilities. Stone shared, “I did a lot of youth theater growing up and did musicals and took voice lessons and dance lessons, and I just wasn’t—I’m not a great, great singer, and I’m not a great, great dancer, so my dream has been to do musicals on Broadway, but [I thought] I just wouldn’t be able to do it—I didn’t have the stamina or the voice.”

Thankfully, Chazelle's vision for his performers in La La Land differed as he didn’t seek perfection in them. This approach gave Emma Stone the opportunity she had longed for. While she might not consider herself on par with legends like Sutton Foster and Idina Menzel, La La Land allowed her to shine in a way that was uniquely her own.

“The great thing about La La Land was that Damien was very adamant that even though he wanted people that had a bit of musical ability—that were able to dance and sing—it didn’t need to be technically perfect. I didn’t need to be Sutton Foster or Idina Menzel, who are my heroes, but who I’ll never be able to stack up next to,” Stone added.

La La Land not only delivered a mesmerizing cinematic experience but also served as a path to fulfill Stone’s childhood dream of performing in a musical show. It shattered her self-doubt and gave her the platform to share her talent with the world, and this was surely loved by fans evidenced by the love and support garnered by the film.

