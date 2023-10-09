‘I keep on working on it’: When Robert Downey Jr. gave a ‘dapper’ young boy a bionomic arm

The pop culture world will always remember RDJ for his portrayal of the billionaire, philanthropist, playboy character, Iron Man. Playing the superhero character did wonders for him, as it was a revival role of his career, which gave him immense fame all around the globe. While it is nearly impossible for humans in real life to be like the Marvel character, Robert Downey Jr. once gave a 3D-printed bionic arm to Alex, who was born with a partially developed arm. The actor proved why he is considered to be the chosen one to play the MCU character of Tony Stak aka Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr donated Iron Man bionic arm to a young specially-abled fan

The Iron Man actor once surprised a young fan and made a disabled boy's day by presenting him with a bionic arm. Robert Downey Jr worked with Enabling The Future, which helps distribute mechanical prostheses around the world for children in need, and personally delivered an Iron Man-themed bionic arm to a seven-year-old boy named Alex, who was born without most of his right arm. He posted on his Facebook page and was seen trying on his own Iron Man armor and comparing it to Alex’s. “I think yours might be better than mine,” he says to the young boy.

The Oscar-nominated actor was dressed as Tony Stark and shared the absolute privilege of presenting a brand spanking new 3D-printed bionic Iron Man arm to Alex. He said, “the most dapper 7-year-old I've ever met." The gesture came over a week after he offered Avengers fans a chance to live a day in the life of Tony Stark for another charitable cause. While talking to the kid, as Tony Stark, the actor said that half the time, he design one of these, and it keeps breaking on him. “What I do is I keep on working on it”, added the MCU star.

Will RDJ return as Iron Man?

There have been many speculations about the return of the character who kickstarted the MCU. However, nothing has been made official but the retu

rn of Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man seems impossible. Even if he does appear in any of the future MCU projects, it would be a cameo or a flashback scene but there will be no full-fledged role of the actor.

