'I kick myself for it too': When Twilight director Chris Weitz regretted not casting Taylor Swift in Twilight sequel

Taylor Swift nearly made a cameo in Twilight: New Moon, according to the film's director, Chris Weitz, who shared this tidbit on podcast: The Twilight Effect with Ashley Greene and Melanie Howe in 2022.

Taylor Swift was turned down for a cameo in Twilight

In a conversation with the host, Weitz discussed how many celebrity fans of the Twilight franchise, known as Twi-hards, were interested in appearing in the sequel. He revealed that Taylor Swift, the renowned famous singer, expressed her desire to be in the movie, not because of him but because she was a devoted Twilight fan. At the time, Swift and Weitz shared the same agent, who conveyed that, “‘Taylor would like to be in this movie, not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard.” However, Weitz was hesitant to cast Swift due to her enormous fame.

Weitz explained that “The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift like walks onto the screen like for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything,” Weitz added, “I kick myself for it too, because I was like, wow, I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift.” He believed Swift's appearance would be so attention-grabbing that it might overshadow the rest of the film for a brief period. Chris acknowledged that “She must have been like, ‘Who is this jerk? But sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film.”

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner shows ‘fearless’ bracelet in FIRST post after split and ongoing custody battle with Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift's upcoming concert movie

Now, Taylor Swift is making waves with her own concert movie, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. AMC Theatres Distribution and AMC Entertainment recently announced that the film has already generated over $100 million in advance ticket sales worldwide. It's breaking records and surpassing expectations, with early projections indicating that it could earn over $100 million during its opening weekend alone. These record-breaking ticket sales began in late August when tickets first became available in North America. Additionally, the movie is set to expand into more countries and will be screened in select IMAX locations. The anticipation for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been building, and it is set to have a world premiere event in Los Angeles on October 11th.

ALSO READ: In The Fire: Amber Heard's first film after the trial; unveiling plot, cast, release date, and traile