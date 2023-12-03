"I kind of thought, wasn't it obvious?": Exploring why Billy Eilish is surprised by the reaction to her coming out as queer

Billie Eilish has never been the one to hide away from the public eye. The singer has been her authentic self since before and after the public took notice of her talents. However, recently the singer decided to go ahead and casually come out to the world during an interview, leaving many surprised but nonetheless happy for her. Now in another interview for Variety Power of Woman Cover Story, Billie Eilish explains why she was surprised by people's reaction to her coming out.

Why was Billie Eilish surprised by the public's reaction?

In an earlier interview with Variety that took place in mid-November, Billie Eilish revealed to the world that she's attracted to women, and now she's opening up about the reaction that followed. In a cover story for Variety's Power of Woman, the singer admitted it was never the intention to actually come out, since she thought people already knew. She said, "I saw the article, and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today! I didn’t, but I kinda thought, wasn’t it obvious? I didn’t realize people didn’t know."

Though the singer claimed she doesn't believe in labels, saying, "I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it."

Billie Eilish's 2023

While the singer accidentally came out this year, that just added to an already eventful 2023 for the singer. The 21-year-old has been making headlines throughout the year, from her Met Gala outfit to her Barbie soundtrack. What Was I Made For, soared on the billboard charts as it became everyone's tune of the summer after the release of Margot Robbie's blockbuster. From TikTok trends to award shows, the singer hasn't left our screens this whole year.

This year's Variety's Hitmaker Brunch was also quite eventful for the Bad Guy singer, and her brother, Finneas, and she was awarded the Song of the Year title, for their Barbie soundtrack. What made the award even better was that it was presented by none other than Ryan Gosling.

