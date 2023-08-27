‘I knew Johnny was gonna win’: Alice Cooper reveals he didn't discuss Amber Heard trial with Depp as he shares his thoughts on the case

Alice Cooper, the rock legend, recently discussed his bandmate Johnny Depp's legal battle with Amber Heard. Cooper, 75, shared that he didn't pay much attention to the trial during their recent Hollywood Vampires tour. During an interview with Vulture about their tour, Cooper admitted that he hadn't watched any of Depp's televised trial in Virginia, which ultimately found Heard liable for defamation concerning her 2018 op-ed about abuse allegations. The verdict was delivered on June 1, 2022, while Depp, 60, was touring with musician Jeff Beck in the UK. They have since settled and dropped their appeals, with Heard, 37, paying Depp $1 million in damages. Here’s what Alice Cooper shared.

Cooper revealed during his interview with Vulture that Depp's legal situation didn't affect the tour. According to Cooper, Johnny was more focused on their performances and the music than the trial. Alice said, “He was just like, 'Yeah, yeah, what’s the next song?' For Johnny, it was one of those things where … you can’t say it got blown out of proportion, but I don’t know why they would televise the proceedings, right?” He also mentioned that the trial was televised due to the fame of both parties involved. Cooper also stated that they didn't discuss the trial during the tour, as it wasn't a topic of interest to anyone. He believed that the whole situation had been blown out of proportion and turned into a Hollywood spectacle.

When asked about his thoughts on the trial's outcome, Cooper expressed confidence in Depp's victory. He believed it was evident because many of Depp's former partners testified on his behalf, which is a rare occurrence in such cases. "I knew Johnny was gonna win because how many people have other exes literally on their side testifying for him? That never happens,"

He further added. "I turned it right off and said, 'Well, you know, Johnny will weather this storm and when he’s onstage, he’s our guitar player.' " Cooper emphasized that when Depp was on stage, he was solely focused on his role as their guitarist.

Johnny Depp’s birthday celebration

Throughout the summer, Johnny Depp toured with the Hollywood Vampires, a band consisting of Depp, Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen. Despite Depp's 60th birthday occurring during the tour, there were no extravagant celebrations. Instead, he had a low-key dinner with his bandmates in Istanbul, Turkey.

Depp, who had suffered a fractured ankle in May, had to reschedule some performances to prioritize his health. As the source shared, he was taking care of himself, acknowledging that, at 60, he couldn't maintain the same pace as he did in his youth.

Hollywood Vampires completed their summer tour, spanning multiple shows across Europe and the US, with their last performance in Bethel, New York, on July 30.

