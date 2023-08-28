‘I knew she could do both’: Scream casting director revealed how Emma Roberts got the role in USD 97 million film

Emma Roberts' hilariously insane portrayal of Ghostface in Scream 4 elevates her to top-tier Ghostface status in the Scream franchise. Roberts portrayed Jill Roberts in the 2011 film. Who was introduced as the protagonist of Scream 4, a typical high school student whose life is turned upside down when her cousin, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), comes to Woodsboro with all of her Ghostface baggage. As her friends were being plucked out one by one, Jill was ideally positioned, never arousing suspicion but rather positioning herself to be the next Sidney. Jill was tired of growing up in Sidney's shadow. But now that she is the only survivor of a fresh round of Ghostface attacks, she will be unique.

Scream casting director revealed how Emma Roberts got the role

It's a fantastic twist, but it was all contingent on finding the proper performer to sell it, which Roberts accomplished admirably. Roberts goes big with her deadly surprise after deftly cementing Jill as the protagonist for the majority of the film. She not only nailed the classic plan-reveal speech alongside Rory Culkin as Charlie, but she also took the "stab each other so we look like victims" approach to the next level.

Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson conjured up that particularly daring character and handed it over to casting director Avy Kaufman. Craven's trust in Kaufman was well-placed, as she introduced yet another excellent ensemble to the franchise, with Roberts' performance as Jill serving as the crown jewel. During a discussion about the casting process for Scream, Kaufman stated, "Yes, I did know who the killers were; [Wes] let me have fun with it versus being scared."

What was it about Roberts that gave Kaufman the assurance that she could represent Jill's two very different sides convincingly? Much to my surprise, it wasn't anything Roberts performed at an audition but rather a film she made when she was just starting out in the field. Kaufman elaborated: "Because I had cast her as Penélope Cruz and Johnny Depp's daughter in Blow when she was about eight years old. I used to cast kids all the time, and I would sit and talk to them for hours to figure out who they were because I don't believe you can educate a child to act. So, because I got to know her a little bit at an early age, I realized she could do both."

Emma Roberts is set to star in American Horror Story’s upcoming season

Cara Delevingne and Emma Roberts, two well-known American Horror Story actors, will co-star alongside Kim Kardashian, who will make her debut, in the upcoming season. Kim will portray Siobhan Walsh, while Emma Roberts will reprise her role as Anna Alcott in the highly anticipated horror series.

The anthology's following installment, Delicate, is based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, about a woman who believes someone is attempting to prevent her from becoming a mother. Even though the teaser thrilled many fans, the revelation of Kardashian's participation in the series earlier this year sparked ambivalent emotions.

Meanwhile, the 12th season of American Horror Story: Delicate will be released on September 20, 2023.

