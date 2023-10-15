'I knew what betrayal felt like...': When Taylor Swift called out former label boss Scott Borchetta for treating her like a 'prized calf'

Taylor Swift, an iconic figure in the music industry, rose to fame under the wing of her former boss, Scott Borchetta. Their collaboration at Big Machine Records catapulted Swift into superstardom, with albums like Fearless and Red marking significant milestones in her career. However, their relationship took a turn when Borchetta sold her master recordings to Scooter Braun without her consent, sparking a highly publicized feud. This episode fueled Taylor Swift's determination to regain control of her artistry and ultimately led to the reimagining of her previous albums.

Taylor Swift opened up about her feud with Scott Borchetta

In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stones , Taylor Swift candidly

opened up about her feud with former label boss, Scott Borchetta. When she was asked, “After realizing that things were not all smiles with your former label boss, Scott Borchetta, it’s hard not to wonder how much additional conflict there was over things like that,” Swift responded, “A lot of the best things I ever did creatively were things that I had to really fight — and I mean aggressively fight — to have happened.”

She continued, “But, you know, I’m not like him, making crazy, petty accusations about the past…When you have a business relationship with someone for 15 years, there are going to be a lot of ups and a lot of downs. But I truly, legitimately thought he looked at me as the daughter he never had. And so even though we had a lot of really bad times and creative differences, I was going to hang my hat on the good stuff. I wanted to be friends with him. I thought I knew what betrayal felt like, but this stuff that happened with him was a redefinition of betrayal for me, just because it felt like it was family. To go from feeling like you’re being looked at as a daughter to this grotesque feeling of “Oh, I was actually his prized calf that he was fattening up to sell to the slaughterhouse that would pay the most.”

Taylor Swift accuses Scott Borchetta of stealing ‘feminine work’

During the conversation, Swift also admitted to certain allegations about her former boss Borchetta, and him working with Scooter Braun. The interviewer questioned Swift about Borchetta asking, “He accused you of declining the Parkland march and Manchester benefit show.” Swift said, “Unbelievable. Here’s the thing: Everyone in my team knew if Scooter Braun brought us something, do not bring it to me. The fact that those two are in business together after the things he said about Scooter Braun — it’s really hard to shock me.”

She further added, “And this was utterly shocking. These are two very rich, very powerful men, using $300 million of other people’s money to purchase, like, the most feminine body of work. And then they’re standing in a wood-panel bar doing a tacky photo shoot, raising a glass of scotch to themselves. Because they pulled one over on me and got this done so sneakily that I didn’t even see it coming. And I couldn’t say anything about it.”

