From I Knew You Were Trouble to Dear John; 6 famous Taylor Swift songs she wrote for her ex lovers

It's said that you should write about what you know, and Taylor Swift has always been a confessional songwriter. The singer has amassed a fortune by channeling her heartbreaks into her work. She's supposedly experienced the whole range of romantic pleasures and tribulations, from high school romances to Academy Award-nominated beaus, and has used her songs as a public journal to share her lessons and pain with her millions of admirers. In an effort to decipher the lyrics and allusions, here are some of her most well-known songs that have obvious influences for the subject matter.

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

This popular tune by Red is plainly about Jake Gyllenhaal. From lyrics describing the actor's appreciation of indie bands to a scarf used in the music video that is similar to one Swift wore on a date with Gyllenhaal, the public has concluded that he is the inspiration for the song.

Style

If Harry Styles' name wasn't already the title of this 1989 song, it's worth noting that the lead in the video looks just like him.

I Knew You Were Trouble

This Red song is unmistakably about Harry Styles. Following their performance at the Grammys and mimicking a British accent, Taylor stated at the time as per Teen Vogue,"Well, it's not hard to access that emotion when the person the song is directed at is standing by the side of the stage watching."

Dear John

Not only is singer John Mayer's name in the title of the Speak Now song, but the lyrics also highlight the pair's age disparity. Mayer took the song personally, claiming that creating it was a low blow.

Forever & Always

This tune from Fearless was released in 2008, shortly after her separation with Joe Jonas. The song contains lyrics about her staring at her phone... and the celebrity revealed that he ended the relationship over a phone call.

Last Kiss

This is another song from Speak Now that is said to be about Joe Jonas. Fans mostly associate these two because of the timing of their relationship and the release of the song.

