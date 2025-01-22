'I Know It Quite Well': Queen Camilla Shares Personal Story During Swindon Hospital Visit, Reveals Family Connection

Queen Camilla revealed her personal connection to the Great Western Hospital in Swindon on January 21, 2025, while officially visiting the place to declare open its new Emergency Department. The visit was followed by her tour of Prospect Hospice, which marked its 45th anniversary.

While delivering her impromptu speech at the 41 million USD emergency care facility, the 77-year-old Queen recalled a very personal experience when she shared that she delivered her daughter Laura nearly five decades ago at the same hospital. She then complimented the excellent work of staff and volunteers that have made the hospital country for urgent care.

According to the Daily Mail, she said, "I was thinking about it, and I probably haven't been inside this hospital for 47 years, since I had my daughter, so that was a few years ago. But I really wanted to congratulate everybody who has done such a brilliant job with this place and everyone who is working here."

Recounting her family's decades-long connection to the hospital, the queen told the staff she's had her grandchildren treated here, adding, "I quite often get pictures saying, 'Guess where I am? Back in the A&E in Swindon,' so I know it quite well." Her comments highlighted her admiration for the facility's impact on the community.

The royal also spent time with staff, patients, and volunteers, thanking them for their dedication to healthcare. After she visited the hospital, she participated in several festivities at Prospect Hospice as president and congratulated it on 45 years of service.

Advertisement

Prior to marrying King Charles in 2005, Queen Camilla and her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, wed in 1973 and had two children, Tom born in 1974 and Laura born in 1978. Her grandchildren include Tom's daughter Lola and son Freddy with his ex-wife Sara Buys, and Laura's daughter Eliza and twin sons Gus and Louis, whom she shares with her husband Harry Lopes.

ALSO READ: Queen Camilla Misses State Visit Kickoff Due to Lingering Chest Infection