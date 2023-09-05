'I know Kobe is smiling heavy right now': Vanessa Bryant posts lovely picture of daughters with Beyonce, fans adore their bond with 'Auntie BB'

Beyonce has been living it up as she performs at her super successful Renaissance tour. The star-studded concerts have seen celebrities of all walks enjoying the show. Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and her daughters were among the list of public figures who celebrated alongside the singer. The 41-year-old shared pictures of themselves from the concert.

But that wasn't where it stopped. Her daughters also posed with Beyonce at an after-party and the adorable picture has been going viral as fans gush over how cute it is. Here's what we know about Vanessa's appearance at the tour with her daughters and what she posted.

ALSO READ: Why did Beyonce skip Lizzo's name during Renaissance tour's Break My Soul performance? Here's what we know

Vanessa Bryant posts adorable picture of daughters with Beyonce

The model attended Beyonce's concert on Saturday, with her three daughters namely 4-year-old Capri Kobe, 6-year-old Bianka Bella, and 20-year-old Natalia Bryant. The four of them donned silver outfits, in honor of the silver theme the songwriter had announced and posed for pictures. "Yachting in CAPRI," Vanessa captioned a selfie with her three girls. She also posted a hoard of videos of them enjoying Beyonce perform at the September concert.

"B always bringing the best vibes and next-level performances. Love you B," the businesswoman captioned a set of videos. "B shutting LA down @beyonce," she wrote on another. Vanessa then posted a super cute picture of Bianka and Capri with Beyonce. The three of them smiled as they posed for the picture while wearing silver outfits.

"Auntie BB @beyonce," the photo was captioned by Vanessa. She also posted a selfie of herself with Beyonce and wished her on her birthday. She said, "Happy birthday, B!!! We [red heart emoji] you like XO!" followed by several emojis. She posted several other stories and posts to sum up their experience at the concert much to the delight of netizens.

Fans adore Vanessa Bryant and her daughters' bond with 'Auntie BB'

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to the adorable image of Beyonce with Capri and Bianka. One user said, "Clearly, love and admiration run deep in this family," while another wrote, "Beyonce's aura... just the warmth, the love. It's hard to explain." A third felt, "Love everything about this pic!" A fourth got emotional and replied, "OMG OMG OMFG I'm so happy to see this. I know Kobe is smiling heavy right now," with a string of emojis.

Advertisement

This was a reference to the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash in 2020. The NBA player was 41 years old and was married to Vanessa. They got married in April 2001 and had four daughters of which Gianna died in the same crash. The 13-year-old was accompanying her father. Meanwhile, one user said, "Beyoncé & Jay-Z really are the best to them & like family!! Love it." Another replied, "This is such a beautiful picture."

ALSO READ: RIP Mamba: A look at Kobe Bryant's journey from an athlete to NBA’s legendary 18 time All Star player