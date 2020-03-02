I Know This Much Is True Teaser: Mark Ruffalo shows his versatile acting prowess with twin avatar

Mark Ruffalo plays twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in the six-episodes miniseries, I Know This Much Is True. The teaser of the upcoming series was shared for the world to see as Mark's acting prowess takes center stage in this family drama.

After Avengers: Endgame, we saw the OG 6 Avengers in different avatars, away from their superhero alter-egos. This included Chris Evans' scene-stealing act in Knives Out as well as Scarlett Johansson's Oscar-nominated roles in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. When it comes to Mark Ruffalo, the actor took some much-needed break to spend time with his family but was also shooting for the six-episodes HBO miniseries, I Know This Much Is True, based on the 1998 Wally Lamb novel with the same name.

Now, the teaser of I Know This Much Is True is finally out and its central focus is on the twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey, both of which are played by Mark. Through the heartbreaking promo, which sheds light on the troubled relationship between the twins, we see Mark bring forward his acting prowess and dial it to a 100. It will be interesting to see the unique mannerisms he brings forwards to both brothers while making it believable that he's playing two different characters.

Check out the I Know This Much Is True teaser featuring Mark Ruffalo below:

Mark wrote on Instagram, "Excited for everyone to watch!"

We can't wait to watch I Know This Much Is True! How about you guys? Let us know what you thought about the teaser below.

Along with Mark, I Know This Much Is True also stars Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn in pivotal roles.

Written and directed by Blue Valentine (2010) fame Derek Cianfrance, I Know This Much Is True premieres on HBO on April 27, 2020.

