'I Know They Are Doing': Selma Blair Opens Up On Reese Witherspoon's Upcoming Legally Blonde Prequel Series Elle

Selma Blair attended the opening premiere of the upcoming documentary about Belgian fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg on June 5 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. In a red-carpet interview at the event, Blair also reacted to the news of Reese Witherspoon's upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, which her Hello Sunshine company will reportedly produce.

The actress, who played the role of Vivian Kensington in the original movie, shared that she always "hoped" for a reunion, revealing she heard about the news of the prequel but is not part of it.

The actress said she "always hopes it, noting, those movies make us all so happy." The Cruel Intentions actress also praised her Legally Blonde co-star, saying it's always 'fun' to see Witherspoon reprising her role as Elle Woods. "Reese is such a powerhouse, and it is always fun to see her reprise Elle."

Selma Blair said she knows about the prequel but is not part of it, stating, "I know they are doing a TV show for the prequel, which I will obviously not be a part of."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, unveiled a series order for a Legally Blonde prequel during Amazon's upfront presentation, with Witherspoon to be an executive producer via her company, Hello Sunshine.

Reese Witherspoon talks about Legally Blonde prequel

While the cast of the upcoming Legally Blonde series Elle is still under wraps, Reese Witherspoon recently teased fans about the project. The actress expressed immense excitement about the series, highlighting that it will delve into Elle Woods' teenage years, a role she originally played in her iconic 2001 rom-com movie.

As per Deadline, Witherspoon said in a statement, "I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity in ways that only our beloved Elle could do."

She also thanked the "incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine." The actress further acknowledged the invaluable contribution of "amazing writer Laura Kittrell for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!"

