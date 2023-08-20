'I know what I'm doing': Taika Waititi confirms Thor 5 production; potential release date and more HERE

With the DC coming up with an entirely new plan for setting up their universe with an all-new Superman and Batman, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not behind in coming up with newer project announcements. Well this time, it is the Taika Waititi series that is in the talks once again. With Thor Love and Thunder not reaching the quality mark, it was clear that there was a needed change in the MCU. Well, it seems that the Thor director is in line with those opinions. In a recent sit-down, the director spoke about Thor 5 and the plans for the new Marvel villain. Here is what the filmmaker had to say about his next project.

Taika Waititi reveals Thor 5 is in production

In a recent revelation featured in Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special book that has sent ripples of excitement through the Marvel Cinematic Universe fanbase, it appears that Thor 5 might be under works. Taika Waititi has dropped intriguing hints about the upcoming installment. The director's comments suggest that the sequel will feature a villain even mightier than Hela, the formidable antagonist from Thor: Ragnarok. The biggest challenge for the team now seems to be coming up with a villain stronger than Hela.

That sure will be a challenge for the coming movies. In addition, the director also expressed his concern over the staleness of the Thor movies. "What is left to do to him? It's got to be something that feels like it's carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they're building on the obstacles that he has to overcome," Waititi expressed his concerns about the next line of events for the Thor movies.

What's next for Thor?

The interview has made it clear that the makers would opt for a much more serious movie this time. The 'silliness' of the movies will be skipped this time, given the failure of Love and Thunder. "Ah, I know what I'm doing,' you know? So I don't know – again, I don't even know if I'm invited back. But if I was, I think it'd have to be a drastically different version – tone, everything. Just for my own sanity [laughs]," Watiti explained his personal plans for the next movie.

Well, as of now, there is no official update on when the movie can come out. But there seems to be no schedule until late 2025. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come.

