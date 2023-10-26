‘I know what I'm…’: Katy Perry reveals she is ‘wishing’ on THIS as she celebrated her special and ‘blessed’ 39th birthday; Details inside

Katy Perry, the ever-witty and dynamic singer, has often made us groove to many of her beats. Katy Perry is a singer, songwriter, and television personality from the United States. She is well-known for her effect on modern pop music as well as her campy appearance. Perry has been in this industry for so long that she has reached heights of success and is blessed with everything in life. As per Entertainment Tonight, Perry has only one simple wish on the occasion of her 39th birthday. She wishes nothing but peace.

Katy Perry’s wish on her 39th birthday

Katy Perry has only one birthday wish this year. On the occasion of her 39th birthday on Wednesday, the singer expressed her desire for peace. Perry told Entertainment Tonight as her fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan gave her a cake at the show's Los Angeles auditions. "I've got everything; I'm so blessed; I know what I'm wishing for peace," she said as she blew out her candles.

The Firework singer, who has a 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, went on to say that she was enjoying her birthday with her family but kept things low-key.

However, when it comes to her big 40 next year, the actress promises to go all out. "I planned for 40 three years ago; I'm asking for it all!" Perry was also surprised with a carnival-themed surprise party by Bryan, fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie, and host Ryan Seacrest.

Other celebrities showered love on Katy Perry on her birthday

Birthday greetings for Katy Perry also poured in from her celebrity pals, including Kim Kardashian, Lauren Sanchez, and Paris Hilton, who offered a lovely tribute accompanying a carousel of footage and photos of the couple together.

Her friend, Paris Hilton, made the most special wish. She used her official Instagram account to share images of herself on a special day. She also included a sweet message. Paris shared a collection of photos of their favorite moments with her 25 million followers, gushing that she was endlessly inspired by her.

Hilton wrote in the caption, 'Happy Birthday, @KatyPerry!' Paris captioned her beautiful album. Nobody knows how to party like we California gals. I adore you, gorgeous birthday girl; you never cease to inspire me! Continue to shine! Have the most wonderful day ever!'

Paris looked stunning in a silver shift dress as she posed with Katy, who was dressed to the nines in sultry red PVC attire, during her PLAY event in Las Vegas.

