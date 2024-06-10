'I Know What It Takes': Kendrick Lamar Gives A Moving Commence Speech At Compton College

Kendrick Lamar and Drake dominated the headlines for a while when the two were hitting back at each other with back-to-back diss songs. Many people were highly invested in the feud between the two rappers.

But now, Lamar has hit the headlines for a rather different yet moving reason. He delivered a heartfelt speech to the students of Compton College. Check out what the Compton native addressed to students during the commencement speech to the class of 2024.

Kendrick Lamar gives a commencement speech

As per Entertainment Weekly, in his commencement speech, the Money Tress rapper said that he wanted to come there and express how much he appreciated them. Lamar added that he is proud of the city, Compton College, and most importantly graduates of the college.

He said, “I know what it takes.” While addressing the students, the rapper said that they have a lot of hardships, in their house, communities, and within themselves, which is the toughest thing to overcome.

Lamar added, “We still growing day-by-day, brick by brick, making sure that we develop, not only in physical form but in the spiritual as well."

As per the outlet, the rapper “urged” the graduates to be proud of their alma mater, their degrees, and their City. He added that seeing all the students out there is not only a representation of the world but also of the rapper.

"When I walk out in these cities, in these countries, I can be proud and say, 'This is where I’m from.'" Lamar expressed.

Kendrick Lamar tells Gen Z students to ignore their haters

During the speech, the 36-year-old rapper said not to pay attention who hate their generation (Gen Z). He said that they have a” heart” and “courage” to think independently.

The Damn vocalist added, “Now it's all about taking these resources and taking what you learned and applying. It's as simple as that." Lamar also addressed the students that they will have hardships, and tribulations but also something special in their corner and all around them.

His speech is being talked about by his fans and they appreciate his choice of words. Some are drawing comparisons between him and Drake as well. The netizens also seemed to be moved by the rapper’s speech. An X user wrote, “The world if Kendrick Lamar did a speech at every graduation.”

Kendrick Lamar Giving A Motivational Speech To The Graduates Of Compton College

Another pointed out the grounded nature that exuded from the 17-time Grammy-winning rapper.

This is what I thought was dope about Kendrick Lamar popping out and surprising Compton College graduates.



Not only did he give his speech, but it is said that he stayed there and took pictures with nearly every graduate there. Showing his love and support.

