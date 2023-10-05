‘I know who…’: When Taylor Swift opened up about her friendship with Selena Gomez and revealed what ‘quality’ she looks for in a friend

Taylor Swift is nothing less than a cultural phenomenon these days. Swift has taken over the globe in the best way possible. Ever since her comeback in 2016, she has continuously managed to break her own and other records. It's no surprise that Swift is today the megastar and the most loved artist around. With this height of success, there’s a lot of other things that come with it, like scrutiny, constantly being in the spotlight, and at times not knowing who your real friends are. But luckily for the Blank Space singer, she has some amazing friendships and heart-touching bonds. One of them is with none other than Selena Gomez. In a 2019 interview with Apple Music, Taylor Swift opened up about her friendship with Selena Gomez and revealed the one quality she looks for in her friends.

Taylor Swift spoke about her friendship with Selena Gomez and one quality she looks for in a friend

In a 2019 interview, Taylor Swift got candid about her friendship with Selena Gomez and revealed the one trait she looks for in a friend. The interviewer asked her, “What is the one thing you most love about your friends, like, what is the one trait you really look for?”

To which the Blank Space singer replied, “You know, I now see resilience as like a major quality in friendship, like when your stock is down and if they’re still wanting to hang out, that’s like, and I know who those people are now. It’s really fun to know that."

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift became friends 14 years ago when they were dating the Jonas brothers; the two found a sacred bond between themselves and have been besties ever since. Swift then spoke about her friendship with Selena Gomez. Swift then went on and spoke about whether Gomez was one of the people she mentioned above. She said, "Oh, she is, and it’s just that I am so proud of her; she’s been through so much. I’ve watched so much happen in her life that I am 100% convinced this is the best thing she has done so far."

Taylor Swift was seen supporting Selena Gomez at the MTV VMAs this year

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends ever since they first met. They constantly support each other and are always there for each other. Similarly, this year Swift couldn’t help but cheer on her bestie.

Gomez gave a little acceptance speech for winning the Best AfroBeats Award for her song Calm Down with Rema at this years VMAs. Swift was seen jimping, clapping, and cheering on her best friend and mouthing “I love you’s” to her. The two are clearly goals and our favorite duo out there.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has had a busy year with her Eras Tour, releasing her third re-recorded album Speak Now on July 7, 2023, and then later, she announced her fourth re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which is all set to release on October 27, 2023. On the other hand, Taylor Swift is gearing up for the release of her Eras Tour Concert Film on October 13, 2023, and November 3, 2023, worldwide.

