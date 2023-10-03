‘I know you’re…’: When Matthew Perry revealed his FRIENDS co-star Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his ‘drinking’ issue

In a candid revelation, Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom Friends, opens up about a pivotal moment during his tumultuous battle with addiction. The actor shares this profound anecdote in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, offering a glimpse into the challenges he faced both on and off the set. Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green in the beloved series, played a significant role in Perry's journey to sobriety.

The impact of Aniston’s words

During an episode of the SiriusXM show Gayle King in The House, Perry recalls how Aniston confronted him about his alcohol use, a moment that left a lasting impact on him. Aniston's words were direct yet caring when she told Perry, "I know you're drinking." Perry, who had harbored a crush on Aniston during their time on FRIENDS , described the encounter as "devastating" and admitted to his attempts at concealing his addiction. He recalled asking Aniston how she could discern his struggle, to which she responded, "'We can smell it.'"

This confrontation was a turning point for Perry, who acknowledged his excessive drinking and expressed his uncertainty about how to address the issue. The encounter served as a wake-up call and marked a significant step in his path to recovery.

Perry confronted the struggles with grace

In his memoir, Perry delves further into his struggles with addiction, revealing how his weight fluctuated due to pills and alcohol. He candidly links specific points in the show's ten-season run to his addiction's trajectory, highlighting the extent of his battle with substances during the series' production.

Perry's memoir not only provides insights into his personal journey but also serves as an inspirational account of resilience and triumph over addiction. The actor, now safely on the other side of addiction, believes that sharing his experiences can help others facing similar challenges.

Throughout his ordeal, Perry found unwavering support from his FRIENDS castmates, including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc. They stood by him during his darkest times, embodying a spirit of solidarity reminiscent of penguins supporting an injured comrade in the wild.

Perry's story is a testament to the transformative power of confronting one's struggles and seeking the support of friends and loved ones. His memoir, set to be published on November 1, promises to be an inspiring narrative of hope and resilience in the face of addiction's daunting challenges.

