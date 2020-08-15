I Land Ep 7: Jungkook hilariously tries to steal the trainees' food; RM quips 'he always take stuff like this'

BTS were up to their old, chaotic shenanigans as they marvelled over the facilities on I-Land. While checking out the pantry, Jungkook hilariously tried to steal some snacks kept for the trainees as his hyungs call him out for it.

It was indeed a memorable day for I-Land and ARMY when BTS graced their presence at the complex to offer some meaningful advice to the chosen trainees. However, before they got down to business, the septet was given a tour of the facilities and as expected, it was complete chaos. When they checked out the reception area and the allotted bedrooms based on the trainees' rankings, BTS looked on in wonderment and also mistook a face brush for a toothbrush.

However, the funniest moment took place inside the trainees' pantry which was filled with snacks. When the members come out of the pantry, you see Jungkook with a gummy smile stealing some of the food with V pointing and laughing at his partner in crime. We're then taken to a rewind moment, when Kookie gets entranced by the food and starts picking out the food he wants. Taehyung even points at the camera as The Golden Maknae quips, "They caught me." However, his hyungs were quick to call him out on it as Jin berated, "Why are you taking those! These kids have to stay here for 40 days," to which Suga added, "They have to eat this for 40 days."

"Go to the supermarket," RM added while Jimin pushed Jungkook towards the pantry and stated, "Don't do this." All the while TaeTae and J-Hope were having a laughing fit in the background. "It's a joke. I'm just joking," Kookie quipped while RM added, "He always takes stuff like this!" It's noteworthy that the Bangtan leader actually ended up stealing a packet of jelly and was seen munching on some too!

"These guys should be eating better than this," Kookie concluded as he put the snacks back in their original position like the good boy that he is.

Check out Jungkook's hilarious clip from I-Land Ep 7 below:

Like we needed another reason to adore The Golden Maknae!

Jungkook's cute shenanigans aside, the 22-year-old singer left behind a thoughtful gift for Ni-ki which was a modern hanbok. "I prepared a modernised hanbok for you, I'm not sure if you'll like it... ha ha. You don't have to wear it outside, you can just wear it at home too! I gave you four sets ha ha. Take care of your self and your voice. Fighting! - BTS JK," Kookie's note read as Ni-ki proudly flaunted his gift and recreated BTS' Idol dance move while wearing the hanbok.

