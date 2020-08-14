I Land Ep 7 Preview: BTS reminisce old memories from trainee days; Jimin & V dance around in the practice room

In an extended preview for Ep 7, we see BTS' appearance on I-Land as they marvel at the interiors of the complex and get reminiscent about their days as trainees. Watch the video below as the septet have a gala time on I-Land.

ARMY is definitely looking forward to tonight's episode of I-Land as BTS will be making an appearance. For the unversed, I-Land is a survival reality show which is a joint venture between CJ E&M and BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment while organised by Belift Lab. It was at the end of last month when the septet's guest appearance on the show was announced while a small preview came out a few days ago. In case you thought the boys would be an intimidating guest to the contestants, you are so wrong!

Hours before Ep 7 airs, the latest extended preview of BTS' visit to I-Land, sees the boys marvelling at the interiors of the complex. From the get-go, you know that J-Hope is a fan of the show as he answers the members' questions about all the rooms. While Jin quips that he should sit in the chair with the No. 1 ranking, the voiceover welcomes them to I-Land, inevitably shocking the boys. Moreover, BTS messes around with the nametags but gets in trouble when they attach it to the chair and it refuses to come out. BTS' rap line - Suga, J-Hope and RM struggle to get it out and Jin tries to help like a resident expert but fails spectacularly.

Meanwhile, Jimin and V run to the practice room and start dancing, recreating the choreography from Map of the Soul: 7's lead single On. While they whine about no one paying attention to them, Namjoon complies with a smile at the '95 line members. The rest of the boys enter the room as Taehyung talks about the old memories with foggy mirrors when they were trainees. When he realises that he's talking like an elder person, TaeTae quips, "Guys, let's not be those kind of people, always saying 'when I was your age'," to which Suga joked back, "We're just talking about old memories."

There's also a height difference moment between Jin and Suga which was too funny while the ending few moments sees the boys go the second floor and get serious as I-Land Part 2 admission ceremony, to determine the 12 I-Landers, was going to commence.

Check out I-LAND Ep 7 Preview featuring BTS below:

We adore these boys and how!

