'I Laughed': Jennifer Garner Once Revealed How She Felt About Ben Affleck’s Unfaithful Joke During 2016 Golden Globes

In 2016, Gervais welcomed Damon to the stage at the Golden Globe Awards. He described Garner as "the only person Ben Affleck hasn't cheated on." Garner, who won a Golden Globe in 2002 for her role in Alias, admitted she watched the awards show. However, she said the comment didn't hurt.

Vanity Fair quoted her as saying, "I laughed." She added, "People have pain because they do regrettable things, feel shame, and shame equals pain. No one needs to hate him for me. I don’t hate him. Certainly we don’t have to beat the guy up.” In her words, she does not need people to worry about how things like this might affect her.

During the marriage, she had wide-open eyes. “I’m taking good care of myself.”

It wasn't until they split up that Jennifer Garner heard rumors of Ben Affleck's infidelity

According to People, Affleck's rep called the affair rumors "complete garbage and full of lies." In response, Garner said that while she had heard the rumors, they were not the reason for her divorce. Garner said, "Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I heard about the nanny. Our decision to divorce had nothing to do with her. She was not a part of the equation.”

However, she seemed to confirm that the rumors were true. Affleck did not want Garner to harbor bad feelings toward him even though the divorce was extremely emotionally difficult for her.

Her response was, "It's not Ben's job to make me happy. It's the kids that are the most important to us, and we're completely on the same page when it comes to what we hope for them. Sure, I lost the dream of dancing with my husband at my daughter’s wedding. However, you should see their faces when he walks in. You will become friends with someone if you see your children love them so deeply and completely."

There has been a friendly relationship between Affleck and Garner over the years. During the rumors of a Jennifer Lopez divorce, she reportedly supported him during Father's Day in 2024.

