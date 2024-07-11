'I Learned a Lot From Being Too Ego-Centric': Billie Eilish and Finneas Reveal Their 'Biggest Argument'

While producing the song Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish and Finneas discussed one of the biggest family fights they have had. The two were guests on Hot Ones Versus, where each participant is required to answer a question truthfully or take a bite of a spicy wing.

Billie stated that their fight was further complicated by the fact that during the recording sessions, her brother’s feet would be in her face. Nevertheless, the two still collaborate closely and create music that the audience would appreciate. What was shown in their interview was not only how they developed ideas for the show, but also how two siblings interact with each other. When Eilish, 22, asked about their “biggest argument,”

Finneas said, “I put my feet up on the desk a lot and Billie is right there."

Billie Eilish and Finneas discuss how their biggest argument helped them grow as artists

Eilish also elaborated on how Finneas can be quite messy at times, particularly with his habit of walking around barefoot or having untidy shoes, which can be irritating to her, especially when they are working closely together.

She revealed that they tend to record a lot of the events that went into making the album, which would sometimes feature Finneas’s feet. "Sometimes it is feet, The camera is right there," she said, recalling the playful nature that caused conflicts between them.

However, this detail emerged in a subsequent interview when 26-year-old Finneas discussed some of the arguments they had while producing songs for their record. "I guess the most ferocious argument we exchanged was during a time when we were probably transitioning in some big way and we wanted to tell the whole truth," he said. "That's right, you are not mistaken I was somewhat self-righteous, as I only demanded honest and sincere behaviour from others."

He added, “Meanwhile, Billie was coming up with these gorgeous melodies and really good rhythm, and by the time we cleared all our differences, the words would fall into place.” He stated, understanding how much of a ‘dug in’ attitude he had had in the process

This episode showed a glimpse of the struggles they encountered on their creative journey and how it benefited them not only individually but as teammates as well.

Billie Eilish and Finneas discuss songwriting struggles and creative conflict

In May, during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Eilish and Finneas revealed they had a significant disagreement about the theme and content of their song Hit Me Hard and Soft.

They had been working on various song fragments, and Finneas felt strongly about a particular direction that night. He expressed, "I felt like we weren't capturing the true emotions you were experiencing. It seemed like there were emotional barriers," he said as both the songwriter and producer.

Finneas also discussed the challenging process of songwriting, noting that often the experiences you're going through in life end up being the subject of your songs. He recalled a moment when Billie was unsure of the song's meaning, saying, "I'd ask her, 'What's this song about?' And she'd reply, 'It's about nothing.'"

In the end, Finneas encouraged Billie to express her true feelings, suggesting they create music that addresses the emotions she may find difficult to confront.

