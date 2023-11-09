'I learned comedic timing from that guy': Zac Efron is 'honored' Matthew Perry thought he'd be right for biopic, devastated by his passing

Ever since the news of the passing of Matthew Perry came out, the world has been shocked and heartbroken to lose such a talented actor. The Friends star made millions of people laugh, smile, and cry with his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom. Several of his co-stars spoke up about how skilled, fun, and hardworking he was. Zac Efron, who starred with Perry in the teenage fantasy comedy film 17 again, is devastated by the actor's death.

The 36-year-old is honored that Perry considered him a choice for his potential biopic. Here's what the High School Musical star has revealed about the late star including how it felt like working with him on the movie, what he learned while on the same set as him, and how he felt once he found out that Perry wanted him to play his life story onscreen.

Zac Efron is 'honored' Matthew Perry thought he'd be right for his biopic

During the world premiere of his film The Iron Claw, Efron told People that he would be more than happy to play Perry's role if a biopic on him is ever made. "I'm honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him. We'll see. I'd be honored to do it," he said. The Baywatch actor explained, "He was a mentor to me, and we made a really cool film together."

Efron added, "I looked up to him, I learned comedic timing from that guy." Recalling the time spent with him, he said, "I mean, when we were filming 17 Again, it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I've learned so much from him, from his whole life." In the film, he played the younger version of Perry's character Mike O'Donnell.

Zac Efron and Matthew Perry in 17 Again

The plot of the 2009 movie revolves around a 37-year-old guy who regrets how things turned out. Mike gets the chance to re-live his life when he falls into a time vortex and becomes a teenager once again. For the unversed, Perry previously said that he would want Efron to play him if a biopic on him is ever made. Entertainment reporter Athenna Crosby told People that the late actor wanted to make a movie about his life and disclosed his choice for it.

She divulged that he wanted Zac Efron to play him again since he had portrayed a younger version of him and had done such a good job. Perry died in October at the age of 54 after a drowning in his hot tub. After being found unresponsive, he was pronounced dead. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," the statement from Perry's said.

