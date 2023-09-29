‘I learned so much from that experience’: When Zendaya opened up about her Disney days and expressed how ‘grateful’ she was

Zendaya has accomplished more in her career than many could hope for in a lifetime. She's starred in blockbusters, joined a successful superhero franchise, and even won an Emmy. But what sets her apart is her unwavering embrace of her Disney Channel origins. During a conversation with Carey Mulligan on Variety , Zendaya once openly spoke about her gratitude for her Disney days and the valuable lessons she learned along the way. However, she did accept the fact that her Disney background made accepting Euphoria a bit difficult.

Zendaya is proud of her Disney background

Zendaya's journey in the entertainment industry began in 2010 when she starred in Disney Channel's Shake It Up. From there, she took on several projects on the network, including K.C. Undercover, which ran from 2015 to 2018. Despite transitioning to more mature roles in projects like HBO's Euphoria, Zendaya holds a deep appreciation for her Disney roots and accepts that she is a Disney kid.

The actress opened up about starting her career with Disney and said, “I am grateful for that. That’s where I started, and I learned so much from that experience.”

She added, “It’s just kind of been this slow progression, and I am happy that it’s all been to prove it to myself and not to anybody else, you know? I embrace it a little bit. It’s part of my heritage to a degree.”

Zendaya on how signing Euphoria made her apprehensive due to Disney background

Even with her impressive acting background, Zendaya admitted to moments of self-doubt. She revealed that taking on the role in Euphoria initially made her apprehensive, thanks to her Disney background.

"I've always felt that I could bring things to the table: that I could be creative and free to try things, and put out bad ideas," she explained. The actress further added, "Because of the Disney kid thing, I get scared of that kind of thing."

However, Zendaya eventually overcame her doubts and went on to win an Emmy for her acclaimed performance in Euphoria. But all this does not change a thing as the actress still proudly thinks of herself as a Disney kid.

