'I learned very quickly...': Julia Fox opens up about short-lived romance with Kanye West and reveals feeling like THIS

Julia Fox, the 33-year-old actress and model, recently opened up about her brief relationship with rapper Kanye West. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times while discussing her upcoming memoir, Down the Drain, she delved into her emotions and experiences during her relationship with West, which ended after just two months of dating in February 2022. Reportedly, she shared how she initially had hopes for the relationship but eventually came to realize that she had been manipulated and used as a pawn in the complicated dynamics between West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Julia Fox on her brief relationship with Kanye West

As reported by Los Angeles Times Julia Fox admitted that at the outset of their romance, she believed there was potential for something genuine between her and Kanye West. She described an understanding of him on a deep, visceral level saying, "I really understood him on a visceral level." However, her optimism quickly faded as she felt increasingly manipulated, confessing, "But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized, I just felt like his little puppet.”

As per a report by Rolling Stone about her experience with Kanye , explaining that the feeling of being "weaponized" by West was the primary reason their relationship lasted only a month.

Additionally, as per a report by PEOPLE, Fox noted in one of her previous interviews that if she weren't a mother to her 2-year-old son Valentino, she might have persevered in the relationship for the sake of career opportunities. She mentioned, “If I was still that version of myself, I would have probably just been like, ‘It’s a good opportunity, just do it.' Now that I’m a mom, I have a higher moral standard for myself.”

Julia Fox’s POV on how their romance may have affected her career

As per a report by PEOPLE, as Julia Fox talked about how their short lived romance may have affected her career, she mentioned that her involvement with West had affected her career, revealing that she missed out on certain opportunities due to her association with him, which she found surprising and somewhat frustrating. In her own words she mentioned, “I’ve been up for certain things and couldn’t do it because of dating Kanye. It's kind of wild."

Speaking on all the hype that was created because of their relationship, Julia mentioned, "It really wasn’t that big of a deal, but other people made it such a big deal."

