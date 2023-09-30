'I left sweating in a total panic': When Timothée Chalamet opened up about auditioning for MCU Spider-Man

Timothée Chalamet , the breakout star of 2017 known for his captivating performances in Call Me by Your Name, was honored with the Best Actor award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) Awards. During his acceptance speech, Chalamet provided a glimpse into a pivotal moment in his career when he auditioned for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Chalamet's unconventional audition journey

Chalamet's recollection of the audition was candid and revealed the nervousness and determination that aspiring actors often experience. He shared how he initially auditioned for the role but left the audition room "sweating in a total panic." This moment of self-doubt prompted him to take an unusual step, one that would ultimately shape his career trajectory. Yes, you read that right, he left the audition in a state of panic.

The young actor contacted his agent, Brian Swardstrom, and expressed his desire to return for another audition. Chalamet's decision to revisit the audition was inspired by the cautionary tale of actress Sean Young, who famously tried to secure the role of Catwoman in Tim Burton's Batman Returns by showing up at the studio gates in full Catwoman costume, a move that did not end well for her.

Lessons from the best: Chalamet's insight into the acting industry

Chalamet's disclosure during the LAFCA Awards has illuminated the frequently daunting and unpredictable path that actors must traverse in Hollywood, regardless of their prior accomplishments. The audition procedure, marked by its capriciousness and high stakes, stands as a pivotal moment that can either propel or hinder the aspirations of budding performers.

However, Chalamet's star-studded year in 2017, which included starring roles in two critically acclaimed films, Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird, ultimately brought him newfound freedom and recognition. He mentioned that working alongside experienced actors like William H. Macy has taught him valuable lessons about the industry. Chalamet recalled Macy's advice, emphasizing how liberating it is for actors when they no longer must constantly audition.

The LAFCA Awards celebrated not only Chalamet's achievements but also recognized other talents in the film industry. Jordan Peele, Sally Hawkins, Laurie Metcalf, and Greta Gerwig were among the winners at the prestigious event. Call Me by Your Name, in which Chalamet stars alongside Armie Hammer, was acknowledged as the Best Picture.

