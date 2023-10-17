‘I let the fantasy happen…’: Troye Sivan opens up about his ‘out of body experience’ sharing stage with Taylor Swift during Reputation tour

Troye Sivan is a marvelous singer and actor. He rose to prominence after releasing many YouTube videos and participating in an Australian competition. Sivan has a number of hit songs on his belt and on the charts. But as an actor, Sivan has starred in some of the most beloved movies, like X-Men Origins: Wolverine. While Sivan is an established actor and singer, he is reminiscing about the time he performed with the legendary singer. In a recent interview with Sirius XM, Troye Sivan is looking back on his dream-like performance with none other than Taylor Swift.

Troye Sivan recalls his performance with Taylor Swift

In a new interview with Sirius XM Troye Sivan shared his experience of sharing the stage with musical legend Taylor Swift. The Blank Space singer had invited Troye Sivan to her Reputation Tour as a guest singer at her Rose Bowl show in Los Angeles. When the interviewer asked him, “When you went up on stage with, uh, Taylor Swift at her last tour, how did that feel?”

To which Sivan replied, "That was a crazy one. I mean, I remember specifically that because the floor was a screen, and so I popped up onto the stage, and I was like trying to ground myself because I looked and I just saw like a stadium full of people, and I was like trying to look at the floor to kind of, you know, center yourself, and the floor was like changing and moving, and God, I was like, okay, you know, I'm going to look at her, but then I was like having this complete out of body experience.”

He further continued, “Where I was like, Why is Taylor singing at me right now like what's going on right, and I just felt like I was in a weird, like, dream, you know, but I managed to once we started the strut down the runway, I just became like, in my head, I was like a Victoria's Secret model or something like that, and I just let the fantasy happen, which is great. Yeah, I love that.” The interviewer then asked him, “Uh, what song did you sing with her?” To which Sivan replied, “My My My yeah.”

Troye Sivan also discussed being a Taylor Swift fan

In the same interview with Sirius XM, Troye Sivan opened up about being a Taylor Swift fan. When asked, "How surreal for you to hear Taylor singing your song?"

The Rush singer said, "Well, that was the biggest thing. thing was I know, I'm just such a fan of her as a songwriter and have been for so long, and, um, you know, she's like always kind of one of the first people that I send music to." The interviewer then asked her if he sent her Rush. To which he replied, “I don't think I sent her Rush, actually, because that one came later. I've sent her a lot of stuff over the years.”

The interviewer then asked him if Swift gave him notes or something. To which he said, “I mean, yeah, yeah, of course any song on the new album you could say has a little hint of Taylor or anything she queued you on. I sent it basically when it was like done, done, just to kind of be like just to say share it with yeah, exactly, and she said she really likes it, stamp of approval.”

Meanwhile, Troye Sivan’s new album Something to Give Each Other was released on October 13, 2023.

