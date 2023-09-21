'I like communication': Chris Evans is ‘not sure how much’ he ‘believe in astrology’ but ex-girlfriends have told him THIS

Chris Evans recently shared insights into his personality and how it aligns with his astrological sign, Gemini. In an interview with GQ, Evans discussed how his real-life disposition compares to the iconic characters he's portrayed, notably Captain America. Along the way, he delved into his communication style, acknowledging that his ex-girlfriends have often remarked on his "Gemini" qualities, even though he approaches astrology with a touch of skepticism.

Chris Evans on embracing Gemini traits

Chris Evans, a Gemini born on June 13, opened up about his astrological sign and its impact on his communication style. Despite his reservations about astrology, he shared that multiple ex-girlfriends have told him, "You're such a Gemini," which resonates with the sign's penchant for communication and sharing. Evans candidly admitted his tendency to express himself openly, sometimes to a fault, and how he finds comfort in sharing both emotionally and physically. He emphasized the significance of body language and cadence in his communication style, acknowledging a commonality between these traits and certain character types he portrays. He said "I’m a pretty open person. I like communication. "I’m not sure how much I believe in astrology, but I’m a Gemini."

Chris Evans on Captain America

While Chris Evans is renowned for his portrayal of the morally upright superhero Captain America, he admits that the character is somewhat contrary to his own personality. He expressed a desire to align himself with Captain America's moral compass and personal integrity, setting a high standard for himself. "In terms of, you know, morality, in terms of your personal integrity and the man you want to be? I’d like to believe I have more in common with Captain America," said Evans. "He sets a pretty high bar."

Chris Evans recently celebrated a significant milestone in his personal life. In September, he married actress Alba Baptista in a private ceremony in Massachusetts.

