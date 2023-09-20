'I like to dress him in things that don't look like baby clothes': When Rihanna set the record straight on how she will style baby Riot

It was this week that Rihanna took to Instagram to share the first picture of her baby Riot Rose. And since then, the internet cannot seem to stop talking about the family. The striking thing about the first picture was the fact that baby boy Riot was wearing all pink. Citing the reason behind this, a past interview of Rihanna has surfaced. She had talked to Vogue about styling and dressing her kids in the past. A report by People looks at what the interview said about Rihanna's take on colors and clothes. Here is everything to know about it.

Rihanna's interview about dressing her children

Rihanna has been vocal about her choice to dress her sons in unconventional styles, often favoring pink and floral patterns. This fashion choice, she explained in a March interview with British Vogue, is a deliberate one, reflecting her belief in the fluidity of fashion.

"One of my favorite outfits he has is a miniature version of one of Rocky's," Rihanna shared, referring to a tartan kilt she had specially commissioned for RZA. She continued, "I like to dress him in things that don't look like baby clothes. I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men's department, you know."

As soon as the picture of baby Riot came out, it was clear that the Umbrella singer was going to stand her ground on what she said and believed in. As per PEOPLE, Sources close to Rihanna have shared her immense happiness in her role as a mother. "She loves being a mom, so this is where her mind is at the moment," one source revealed in February. "She is the happiest she has ever been."

The birth of Riot Rose follows the arrival of their first son, RZA, in May 2022. The couple celebrated RZA's first birthday with a series of heartwarming photos posted on Instagram, showcasing their love and joy as parents. Rocky shared moments of their family life, including RZA crawling alongside his superstar mother and the family playfully posing for the camera.

