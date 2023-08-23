'I live with angels': When Ryan Gosling couldn't stop gushing about life with Eva Mendes and his daughters

Ryan Gosling, currently famous for his role of Ken in Barbie, was filled with excitement as he couldn't contain his enthusiasm while talking about his wife and daughter during an interview on Good Morning America. He described his life with his wife, Eva Mendes, and their two daughters as living in a heaven. He said, “It’s like walking through a field of flowers every day. I live with angels. It’s a ray of sunshine.”

About Ryan Gosling and his family

Ryan and Eva Mendes have two daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee.

Now, before you find yourself wondering why he's delving so deeply into his family, keep in mind that he initiated the interview with a playful exchange with the host, Amy Robach. He inquired about where he should direct his gaze, and she playfully responded by suggesting he look at her, humorously adding that she had been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to say that to him for quite some time. And Ryan in a charming and slightly awkward way added, “I’ve had a lot of coffee, and I’m about to crash into the rocks.”

Ryan and Eva's journey began in 2011 when they crossed paths while working on a movie. Their connection grew stronger over time, prompting them to take a significant step by starting a family together. Ryan revealed that prior to meeting Eva, he hadn't seriously contemplated the idea of having children. However, their bond shifted his perspective, and he realized he wanted to share parenthood with her. Similarly, Eva shared that her focus had been primarily on her acting career until she fell in love with Ryan. It was his presence in her life that altered her stance on motherhood. She welcomed their first child at the age of 40 and their second at 42.

The couple is notably reserved when it comes to discussing their personal lives, especially concerning their daughters. Their commitment to maintaining privacy reflects their belief in safeguarding their family life from public scrutiny.

Ryan Gosling’s upcoming movie

On a different note, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, known for their roles as Barbie and Ken, are going to star in a new movie, but it's not about dolls. It's a crime thriller, and it's a bit unexpected because they were Barbie and Ken. This new film is an Ocean's 11 prequel set in 1962 Monte Carlo. It combines romance and adventure with a heist.

