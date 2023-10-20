‘I look forward to screaming…’: Ryan Reynolds reveals what he wants eldest daughter James to be for Halloween this year

Ryan Reynolds is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. He is an actor widely known for his anti-hero character, Deadpool. Reynolds is also known for his unmatched wit and charm. Apart from his humorous nature, he is also devoted a father and husband. Reynolds married Blake Lively in 2012, and they have four kids together. Their eldest daughter is James, who is now 8 years old. As the spooky season approaches, Ryan Reynolds revealed what he wants his 8-year-old daughter to be for Halloween this year.

Ryan Reynolds reveals what he wants his daughter James to be for Halloween

Ryan Reynolds takes these trick-or-treating regulations very seriously. During the ongoing Hollywood strike, the Proposal star issued a warning—a red notice, if you will—to his and Blake Lively's four children that he would not tolerate their Halloween costumes that violate SAG-AFTRA's guidelines on what performers should wear.

According to Variety, the union issued instructions to its members to celebrate Halloween this year while also remaining in solidarity with the demonstrations, proposing they dress up as characters from non-struck content, such as an animated TV show, rather than recent blockbuster flicks like Barbie.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds responded to the source by joking that he would respect their suggestion by calling out his 8-year-old daughter James for crossing picket lines. Reynolds wrote in the tweet. "I look forward to screaming ‘scab' at my 8-year-old all night. She's not in the union, but she needs to learn."

In addition to keeping their eldest in line, the couple, who also have Inez, Betty, and an unnamed infant, are supporting the strike by sponsoring actors who are out of work. Blake and Ryan gave USD 1 million to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in August, which provides emergency financial support to strike performers.

Ryan Reynolds spoke about earning the prestigious award from William Roberts

Ryan Reynolds opened up about getting the Robin Williams Laughter Award in an ExtraTv interview. This is what he had to say when the interviewer inquired about how he was feeling.

The Green Lantern star said, "I am deeply and profoundly honored. I mean, as someone who has not only watched Robin my entire life but has also studied him. He's mean; he's quiet; he's quite literally unique, so there's nobody like him before him or after him; they'll never be, so I'm incredibly honored and touched to be here, and also to spend time with the Williams family in this way is fantastic."

Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile, got the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award. He was recognized during the 11th annual Revels and Revelations. The fundraiser this year was held on October 9 at City Winery New York in New York City.

