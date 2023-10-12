'I looked at my manager...': The time Nick Jonas admitted he 'ate a weed lollipop' before attending an award show

In 2016, as Nick Jonas geared up for his tour alongside Demi Lovato and released his solo album Last Year Was Complicated, fans were in for a treat. The 31-year-old heartthrob held nothing back in a series of revealing interviews, showcasing a candid and charming side that only endeared him further to his adoring fan base. Let's take a trip down memory lane to revisit Nick addressing an unexpected yet humorous encounter with a weed lollipop took center stage, resulting in a humorous series of events.

Nick Jonas' unintended encounter with a weed lollipop

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nick recounted a humorous incident involving a weed lollipop that took place during the 2014 Young Hollywood Awards. He confessed that he had accepted the lollipop from a friend during a night out, only to feel its effects later on. Initially unaffected, he fell asleep, only to awaken to a sensation of time moving in slow motion.

"In the shower, I started hearing these voices," he recounted, leading him to call out to his girlfriend in the kitchen, requesting bread or coffee to alleviate the effects. He still had to attend the Young Hollywood Awards, but then he faced an unexpected issue he humorously labeled as a "NARB."

"Out of the blue, I experienced a 'NARB,' a no apparent reason boner," Jonas admitted. Fallon subsequently shared red carpet photos from the event, showing the then 23-year-old attempting to conceal his situation.

The unforgettable awards show incident: Nick Jonas onstage blunder

Despite still feeling disoriented, Jonas took the stage to present an award and delivered an awkward joke in an unusual manner. Fallon even played a video from the incident, which prompted Jonas to confess his post-performance concern to his manager, he said, "I walked off stage, I looked at my manager, I was like, 'Do you think anybody knew,?'"

In 2016, Nick Jonas proved that he was not only a talented artist but also an open book, unafraid to share his most personal stories and experiences. His candidness endeared him even more to his fans, making him one of the most relatable and beloved figures in the entertainment industry.

