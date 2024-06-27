'I Love Being At Home': Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Staying Indoors For '40 Days' After Giving Birth To Son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about her pregnancy journey. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, she shared that after giving birth to her newborn son, Rocky Thirteen, with husband Travis Barker, she chose to stay indoors for '40 days' without leaving the house.

During a conversation with her sisters Kim and Khloe, Kourtney reflected on her role as a mother of four children. She told her sisters that she stayed indoors to allow her body to heal, noting that in "many different cultures," women follow this practice. Read on further to know more details.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her pregnancy journey. While speaking with Kim and Khloe, she shared why she stayed indoors for "40 days" after welcoming her newborn son Rocky with husband Travis Barker.

The reality star explained per People magazine that she's doing, "like, where you stay home for 40 days," after which Khloe asked her, "You're staying home for 40 days and 40 nights?"

In response, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained that she chose to stay home for 40 days after giving birth to allow her body to heal. The Poosh founder mentioned that in many cultures, women do this to help the body heal.

Kourtney said she is into "attachment parenting" and really "doesn't separate" from her son, "noting that she "loves being at home" right now and is focused on taking "care" of her son and "bonding with him."

Kourtney Kardashian underwent emergency fetal surgery before giving birth to Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian is the mother of three more children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she welcomed with her former partner Scott Disick. Meanwhile, her now husband Travis Barker shares two kids with former partner Shanna Moakler: Landon and Alabama.

The outlet noted that in last week's episode, she revealed that she underwent emergency fetal surgery before the birth of her son Rocky. She said that a few months ago, "we had a terrifying scare where I had to have emergency fetal surgery," noting that her baby Rocky had "fluid in his lung."

Kourtney mentioned that it's a "rare condition," but they were lucky to catch it. She added that she's "thankful to God" for this "successful surgery."

The reality star publicly announced that she was pregnant with their first child in June 2023. She attended the concert of her partner Travis Barker in Los Angeles, where she held up a handwritten sign that reads, "Travis, I’m Pregnant!" The couple welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen, on November 1, 2023.

