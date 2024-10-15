'I Love Him': Chris Hemsworth Picks THIS Actor To Pass On His 2024 Sexiest Man Alive Title Ahead Of New List

Chris Hemsworth recently spoke with PEOPLE about his pick for 2024's Sexiest Man Alive. The Australian actor, known for his striking looks and charming personality, believes that fellow actor Brian Tyree Henry deserves the title this year. Hemsworth's endorsement comes as buzz grows for PEOPLE's upcoming issue, which will reveal this year's winner on November 12.

During the Transformers One premiere in New York City, Hemsworth praised Henry as one of the most handsome men in the world. He told PEOPLE, "I love him," showcasing his genuine admiration for his fellow actor.

Hemsworth, who was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2014, looks to have a good reason for his choice. As both actors star in the latest Transformers film, their friendship can be seen in their interactions.

When asked for advice for the next Sexiest Man Alive, Hemsworth responded with a simple yet genuine "Congratulations!". Hemsworth reflects on his own reaction to being crowned the Sexiest Man Alive in 2014, which was a mix of humor and surprise.

"I think you've bought me a couple of weeks of bragging rights around the house," he said, recalling how he used to tease his wife, Spanish model Elsa Pataky, about the title.

In 2014, Hemsworth joked about how he could use his new status to get out of chores. “I can just say to her, ‘Now remember, this is what the people think, so I don’t need to do the dishes anymore, I don’t need to change nappies. I’m above that.

I’ve made it now,’” he said. His cheerful attitude shows that the title comes with prestige and brings a sense of humor into his household.

Beyond his impressive career in the entertainment industry, Chris Hemsworth values his family life deeply. He resides in Australia with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three kids: daughter India and twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Hemsworth often shares how much he treasures the time spent with his family. In a heartfelt moment during a 2014 cover story with PEOPLE, he reminisced about a delightful day at the beach.

In Transformers One, Hemsworth, Henry, and Keegan-Michael Key bring their characters to life in an entertaining animated film. Hemsworth plays Orion Pax/Optimus Prime, Henry plays D-16/Megatron, and Key plays B-127/Bumblebee. The film explores the backstory of these renowned characters, detailing their journey from brothers-in-arms to sworn enemies.

