I love living here: Amber Heard opens up on her move to Madrid after Johnny Depp case in FIRST interview

Amber Heard decided to take time away from the spotlight after losing the defamation trial against Johnny Depp. The actress moved to Spain with her daughter Oonagh. As per reports, her reason behind doing so was to raise her daughter Oonagh away from the life of Hollywood. In her recent encounter with the media, Heard has finally opened up about her new start and move to Spain.

Amber Heard talks about life in Spain

Ever since the defamation trial came to an end, Amber has avoided interacting with the media. It has been observed that she takes pictures with fans that approach her. After the actress moved to the capital of Spain, it was expected that she would encounter the media even more. But in an unusual show of friendliness, the actress stopped to talk to Spanish paparazzi. Heard spoke to them in Spanish, telling them about her new life. She said,

Amber Heard

Amber politely told the paps, “I hope you are good, it was a pleasure meeting you.” Before bidding them goodbye, she was asked if she had any projects lined up, and she told them she did, concluding,

“I have to move forward, huh? That's life.” Amber Heard

Amber Heard’s move to Spain with her daughter

Earlier this month, it was reported that Amber had relocated to Spain along with her daughter Oonagh. In July 2022, Heard sold her Yucca Valley, California, for $1.1 million dollars. She bought a 1.9-million-dollar villa in Madrid, as per reports. Her neighbors include Spanish football coach Xabi Alonso, actress Mar Flores, Juan Benet, Antonio Gala, Juan Abelló, Carmen Sevilla, Narcís Serra, and Isabel Preysler.

Meanwhile, even after the end of the Depp Vs. Heard trial, there is debate about it. There are people who believe in Heard’s claims and many who do not.

The actress's sudden move comes a year after the defamation trial. The trial ended in June 2022, and Heard was found liable for paying Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

Johnny Depp was recently spotted at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor was spotted getting emotional when his performance in the film Jeanne du Barry received a 7-minute standing ovation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Amber Heard once said falling in love with Johnny Depp 'felt like a dream'?