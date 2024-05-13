Emma Slater Embraces Self-Love Post Split From Sasha Farber

British-American dancer and choreographer Emma Slater, 35, discusses her self-care strategies, revealing that two years post-separation from her ex-husband, fellow Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Sasha Farber, she's found contentment in solitude, expressing she couldn't be happier.

"I've been travelling a bit. It's a cliché, but spending time alone has been the most rewarding thing I've done in recent months," Emma Slater stated at the Race to Erase MS Gala at the Fairmont Spa Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Friday, May 10.

DWTS tour ends, Emma Slater finds solace in solo time

"Dancing with the Stars recently concluded a tour just over a month ago. Since then, I've been cherishing some much-needed solo time, something I haven't experienced in years," she admitted. "It's been immensely helpful, even though I was initially apprehensive about it. But I pushed myself to embrace it."

The dancer mentioned, "I'm enjoying being with myself, and I love it."

Slater and Farber got married in 2018 after dating for years, following an engagement on a live DWTS episode in October 2016. They parted ways in 2022 after four years of marriage, with a source telling PEOPLE in 2023 that their divorce was amicable, with no ill feelings between them.

For Slater, being alone is completely fulfilling for the moment. "I believe that I'm sufficient on my own, and I don't need someone else to feel validated or happy. I can find happiness within myself," she explained.

Slater and Mauricio Umansky's DWTS partnership fuels dating speculations

After enjoying some solo time, Slater and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Mauricio Umansky sparked dating rumors last year when seen holding hands post-DWTS pairing. They denied dating in October 2023 and have maintained a friendship since.

"He's doing well," Emma Slater told PEOPLE on the red carpet. "He's really busy at the moment. He recently launched Buying Beverly Hills, and he's been traveling a lot and working really hard. But he's doing great."

The dancer also talked about her ideal DWTS partner—a Saturday Night Live alumnus who's now a leading man in romantic comedies.

"Well, Andy Samberg," she revealed. "Yeah, because I love a funny man, and I've seen him dance in a movie called Palm Springs, albeit quite loose and a bit goofy, but that kind of stole my heart, and I just love that type of personality."

