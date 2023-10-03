‘I love that guy’: When Matt LeBlanc revealed Matthew Perry is his FRIEND for life

FRIENDS is a show that means a lot to many people across ages. It has given some of the most memorable characters in television along with an ensemble cast that felt like an actual group of friends hanging together.

Even though the show has been off-air for years, the cast of the show still seems to be quite close to each other. Out of all the characters on the show, it was absolutely endearing to witness the friendship and camaraderie between Joey and Chandler. They were flatmates for a long time on the show and remained the closest friends in the group.

Why does Matt LeBlanc consider Matthew Perry to be his closest friend from the FRIENDS cast?

Joey and Chandler's friendship on the iconic TV show FRIENDS was truly one for the ages. They stood out as perhaps the closest pair of characters on the series who weren't romantically involved. This extraordinary bond was further fuelled by the genuine closeness of the actors who brought these characters to life.

While promoting his CBS show, Man With A Plan during the TCA press tour in 2016, Matt LeBlanc revealed that he has a ‘shorthand’ with Matthew Perry , in a way they both seem to understand each other without needing to spell everything out. This is why, among all the cast members of the 90s sitcom, his closest relationship is with Matthew Perry.

How the bond among FRIENDS cast has evolved since the show ended

For almost a decade, while the NBC sitcom ran its course and became one of the biggest hits in television history, the cast of the show spent a lot of time with each other while filming the episodes. They obviously ended up sharing a genuine friendship with each other.

Jennifer Aniston , who played Rachel Green on the show, ended up becoming the Godmother to Courtney Cox’s (Monica) daughter. Still, as the show ended the chance for a meet-up for the cast became few and far between. Despite all that, their bond has stayed intact.

Detailing about his camaraderie with Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc revealed that even if the two friends haven’t met for 5 years, they would still have the same ease and bond with each other when they finally meet. This is a testament to the enduring closeness that they gained after working together for a decade.

