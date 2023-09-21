'I love the fact that I’m with a grown a*s man’: Cardi B thanks husband Offset for anniversary gift

Cardi B and Offset, are celebrating their 5 year anniversary. On this special occasion, the WAP singer delighted fans by sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram, unveiling a breathtaking floral arrangement that was an anniversary gift from her husband, Offset. In a lengthy post filled with love, Cardi, aged 30, professed her love for her rap superstar husband.

Expressing love through flowers

Cardi B, in a touching Instagram video, unveiled a magnificent floral display from Offset. The WAP singer captioned it "Thank you sooo much baby Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children… I love so many things about you.I love the fact that I’m with a grown a*s man that’s going to provide , protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth ,my attitude,my confidence my weakness and all this A*S!! MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into From my favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods… I love that you into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall Happy anniversary to US" Offset commented on the post "I Love You 4Ever"

A unique love story

Despite Offset's public proposal to Cardi during the Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in 2017, their love story began quietly. The couple had already exchanged vows privately on September 20, 2017, in Atlanta, away from the public eye. Together, they share two children, Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and Wave Set Cephus, 2, while Offset is also a loving father to sons Jordan Cephus, 13, and Kody Cephus, 8, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 8, from previous relationships.

Cardi B and Offset's five-year journey as a couple has been marked by shared successes and a love that continues to flourish. As they celebrated their milestone, Offset's presence at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, cheering for Cardi during her performance, demonstrated their unwavering support for each other in both personal and professional spheres. With love, admiration, and a commitment to their family, Cardi and Offset's love story continues to captivate fans around the world, proving that their unique yin and yang dynamic is a recipe for lasting love.

