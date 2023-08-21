‘I love these animals’: Bella Hadid finds solace in horseback riding after 100 plus days of battling Lyme disease

Model Bella Hadid, 26, has once again taken up horseback riding, a passion of hers, after opening up about her prolonged battle with Lyme disease earlier this month. She documented her love of horses on Instagram, she also thanked the trainers that allowed her to "ride their incredible horses".

Bella Hadid rediscovers her equestrian joy

In an inspiring turn of events, Bella Hadid let her Instagram followers into her world of horseback riding. Through amazing pictures, she shared a glimpse into her experience at Wellington International, an equestrian club in Wellington, Florida. Bella posed alongside her equine companions, showing her equestrian attire and even planting a kiss on one of her horses. "I love these animals," Bella Hadid said, in one of the captions.

A return to passion and connection for Bella Hadid

The Instagram images also show Bella's return to horseback riding, with emotional scenes involving her mother Yolanda Hadid. Bella looks commited to her cherished hobby as she eats while still wearing her helmet and enjoys a hotdog in the midst of her horseback riding. She dedicated a specific post to her beloved horse Amira, whom she jokingly referred to as her "little flying mare." Bella was first spotted back horseback riding early this spring. Her love of horses, which has been a great source of courage for her throughout her life and in these trying times, was nurtured by her mother from a very early age.

Bella told Porter in 2015, "My devotion stemmed from my mom's love of horses. I have been riding since I could walk and the fact that my mom knew everything about horses really helped my passion grow.” She also added "You know how every model is like, 'I do yoga.' Well, I find horses have the same effect.You have to put your ego aside and concentrate on making the horse do the things you want it to do, and move in the way you want it to move.”

