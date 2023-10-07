‘I love this man so much’: Sophie Turner ‘wept’ to her brother after meeting now estranged husband Joe Jonas for the first time

Sophie Turner once opened up about her first meeting with Joe Jonas. The former Game of Thrones actress shared the story of how her romance with Joe began during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Love at first meeting for Sophie Turner

During the interview, Jimmy Fallon asked Turner, "When did she realize she was going to marry Joe Jonas" She responded, "I mean, the first night I met him." She added, "It may have been the alcohol."

Why did Sophie Turner weep after Joe Jonas?

Turner had wept to her brother after meeting Jonas for the first time. Turner recounted, "We went out, and we hung out at a bar with all my friends and all his friends. They all came back to my apartment, and we had drinks after I remember him leaving and I just wept to my brother. I was like, ‘I love this man so much!"

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship timeline

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship began when they connected on Instagram in 2016. They met in person shortly after, had a fun first date at a bar in the UK, and their connection grew stronger. They attended events together, including a Halloween party and a Kings of Leon concert, confirming their budding romance. By December 2016, they were exclusively dating, and Joe proposed in October 2017. They had a surprise Las Vegas wedding in May 2019, followed by a grand ceremony in France in June. Their family grew with the birth of daughters Willa in 2020 and Delphine in 2022. However, in September 2023, Joe filed for divorce, citing irreparable differences, marking a significant turning point in their relationship as they now face a custody battle and the end of their four-year marriage.

