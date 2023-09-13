'I love who I love': When Amber Heard candidly revealed about bisexuality challenges with parents

Amber Heard, the accomplished actress known for her roles in films such as Aquaman and Pirates of the Caribbean, once opened up about the challenges she faced when coming out as bisexual to her parents. During a panel at the South By Southwest (SXSW) Festival, Heard shared her personal journey of self-discovery and acceptance as reported by Daily Mail.

When Amber Heard came out as bisexual to her parents

According to Daily Mail, Heard's revelation was a heartfelt reflection on the difficulties she encountered while disclosing her bisexuality to her family, particularly her parents. Raised in Austin, Texas, within a religious and traditional household, her disclosure was met with initial bewilderment. She described her father as a quintessential Texan and her upbringing as deeply rooted in Southern values, creating a stark contrast with her own evolving identity.

ALSO READ: 'He loves fire, and sometimes...': Amber Heard talks about relationship with ex Elon Musk in new biography as she says she still loves him ‘very much’

For Heard, the process of coming out was far from straightforward. She recounted the moment she revealed her romantic involvement with another woman, and the emotional turmoil it bombarded. According to Daily Mail, Heard said, "And being an outspoken lesbian, atheist, vegetarian, I remember when I told them about my relationship, that I was in love with this woman, and at the beginning of that it was just tears, tears."

In a society that often forces individuals into binary categories, her parents grappled with understanding and accepting her non-traditional identity. Despite the initial challenges, Heard persevered, refusing to let the strain on her family relationships affect her outward demeanor. She maintained a positive attitude and did not display negativity, even as her family grappled with her truth. According to the reports, over a span of five years, she witnessed a transformation within her family, as their attitudes and hearts began to evolve.

ALSO READ: ‘I was heartbroken, my soul was dead': When Amber Heard spoke about her relationship with Elon Musk post Johnny Depp breakup

When things took a positive turn for Amber Heard

According to Daily Mail, Heard revealed that, years later, she invited her parents to an event where she received an award. It was a symbolic gesture, signifying the profound change that had taken place within her family.

Reportedly, in 2010 at GLAAD’s 25th anniversary event, she said, "I don't label myself one way or another -- I have had successful relationships with men and now a woman. I love who I love; it's the person that matters," speaks to the core of her identity. It transcends labels and reminds us that love is a universal force that defies categorization. Her courage in sharing her personal struggle resonates with many who have faced similar challenges in embracing their authentic selves.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Amber Heard move out of USA after Johnny Depp trial? Reason REVEALED