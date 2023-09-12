'I love working with her': Taika Waititi teases potential movie starring his beloved wife Rita Ora

Celebrated director Taika Waititi , known for his diverse filmography and acclaimed works, recently hinted at the possibility of creating a movie specifically tailored for his beloved wife, Rita Ora , while speaking with People. The couple, who got married in August 2022, has previously collaborated on various projects, and this revelation has sparked considerable anticipation among their fans and the entertainment industry.

Taika Waititi opens up about his movie ambitions with wife Rita Ora

Waititi's revelation took place at the Toronto International Film Festival during the world premiere of his latest project, Next Goal Wins, a sports dramedy based on a true story.

Although Rita Ora does not appear in Next Goal Wins, Waititi expressed his deep admiration for his wife's artistic talents and their collaborative endeavors.

When questioned by PEOPLE if he had plans to create a film specifically for Ora, Waititi responded affirmatively, stating, "That’s probably on the cards, yeah,"

The prospect of Waititi writing a movie specifically tailored for Rita Ora as the leading lady adds an exciting dimension to their artistic journey as a couple. While the details of this potential project remain undisclosed, Waititi's admiration for his wife's talents and their shared creative energy suggest that it holds great promise. Ora herself has expressed to PEOPLE how Waititi is her "biggest supporter and advocate," emphasizing the value she places on their creative exchanges.

The Taika Waititi-Rita Ora connection

Their prior work together includes the music video for Ora's song Praising You. Waititi enthusiastically shared, "I love working with her. It's just a good laugh. It's nice being married to and working with someone who's extremely talented. We've got a similar sense of humor and we listen to the same stuff."

This harmonious partnership extends beyond their professional lives. Waititi often fondly recounts anecdotes that showcase Ora's unique character, such as her playful use of the phrase "slow and behold" instead of the more conventional "lo and behold." Their shared humor and creative synergy enhance both their personal relationship and their collaborative projects.

Additionally, in an interview with The Line of Best Fit on July 12, 2023, Ora described Waititi as a "lovely" person and said that they "clicked straight away"

