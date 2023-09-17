'I love you my birthday guy': Priyanka Chopra gushes with love as she pens wish for Nick Jonas' birthday amid Sophie-Joe divorce

On Nick Jonas' 31st birthday, his wife, Priyanka Chopra, poured out her love in a sweet Instagram tribute to husband Nick Jonas. The Bollywood actress and former Miss World shared a series of endearing photos to mark the special occasion, showcasing their affection for one another. Not only this, she also penned down a beautiful caption for her husband. Here is everything to know about the post.

Priyanka's post for Nick Jonas

The Instagram post made by Chopra included a heartwarming selfie of Priyanka planting a loving kiss on Nick's cheek. Additionally, there were snapshots of Nick enjoying a game of golf and Priyanka posing with a golf cart. A particularly rare and delightful image featured Nick Jonas with their 1-year-old daughter, Malti Marie. In her touching message, Priyanka expressed her immense joy in celebrating her husband, Nick Jonas. She acknowledged the positive impact he has had on her life, pushing her to explore new dimensions and providing her with a profound sense of peace.

Priyanka's heartfelt words conveyed the depth of her affection as she wrote, "Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn't know was possible... shown me peace like I have never known... and loving like only you can... I love you, my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true... Happy birthday baby ❤️🥰." She humorously tagged the post's location as "Heaven :)," emphasizing the happiness they share.

More on Priyanka and Nick's love

Priyanka Chopra also shared the post on her Instagram Story, mentioning her excitement about the upcoming tour, where the Jonas Brothers were scheduled to perform at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, as part of their nationwide tour, "Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour."

This public display of affection is not new for Priyanka and Nick. The couple has been known for openly expressing their love and support for each other on social media. Nick Jonas reciprocated the sentiment by posting the same image on his Instagram, describing it as a full-circle moment, as he performed at the iconic Dodger Stadium. All updates from the world of pop culture will be served right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla,

