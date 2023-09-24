‘I love you, Queen’: Megan Thee Stallion surprises fans as she makes an appearance on Beyoncé's Renaissance show in Houston; Details inside

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé are both bona fide beauties and queens. Queen Bey has been making headlines ever since her Renaissance tour started. From her daughter Blue Ivy performing at multiple shows to celebrities attending the tour. The whole tour has been great and full of surprises. But Beyoncé had a special surprise for fans at her hometown show. As reported by People, Megan Thee Stallion joined Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour show in Houston and surprised fans.

Megan Thee Stallion makes an appearance on Beyoncé’s Houston show

As reported by People, Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stopped in Houston, where fans were treated to a truly amazing night of music and star-studded surprises. With her spectacular performance, the 42-year-old superstar pulled the house down, and she wasn't alone in this endeavor. Megan Thee Stallion, a fellow Houston native, joined her on stage for an explosive collaboration.

The surprising entry of Megan Thee Stallion, who made a big entrance during Beyoncé's performance, was probably the highlight of the evening. Together, the two singers performed a live rendition of their popular collaboration, Savage (Remix). Meanwhile, fans exploded in joy, catching the unforgettable moment on camera.

In a video published on the social networking platform X (previously known as Twitter), Beyoncé expressed her admiration for Stallion, "I love you, Queen," to which Megan responded, "I love you, Beyoncé ." The affection shared by these two Houston-born powerhouses warmed the hearts of fans all across the world.

Megan Thee Stallion, interestingly, had previously attended a Renaissance Tour event as a fan. In late May, she was spotted in the audience with Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, at the Paris event.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is the pop sensation’s ninth concert tour, which is currently the highlight and a fan favorite event. It is her most successful tour to date. The tour was first announced on February 1, 2023, to coincide with the release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance (2022). The tour kicked off on May 10, 2023, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. It is her first solo tour since 2016's The Formation World Tour.

