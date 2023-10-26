'I made a huge mistake...': Kris Jenner calls cheating on Robert Kardashian Sr 'biggest regret' of her life

Kris Jenner is finally coming clean about her infamous alleged affair with former footballer Todd Waterman in 1989 while being married to Robert Kardashian Sr for over a decade at that point. For the unversed, Jenner was married to Robert from 1978 to 1991, and the couple had 4 children together, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Jr Kardashian. Soon enough after the affair was revealed, the duo went their separate ways. Here's what the reality star had to say about the scandal.

Kris Jenner admits she regrets cheating on Robert Kardashian Sr

The new episode of The Kardashians came with a new revelation, but this time it was a blast from the past for Jenner, as Khloe Kardashian confronted her mother about her extramarital affair. Khloe asked Kris, "What was your mindset when you cheated?" The Good American founder wanted to understand the reason behind Jenner's need to "want to look elsewhere?" The 67-year-old explained that she didn't "understand the consequences" of her actions, because she was "really young and dumb."

She continued, "I don't know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad." The socialite revealed it was a matter of perception for her when she was young, adding, "I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else, and I made a huge mistake. That’s my life’s biggest regret."

Kris Jenner wanted Khloe Kardashian to keep in touch with Tristan Thompson

During the same episode, Kris Jenner further opened up about her relationship with Robert Sr, after their divorce, suggesting her daughter, Khloe can take the same road. She said, "When I got divorced, Robert and I became best friends. We talked on phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time, and I did have regrets."

This made Jenner question herself wondering why she ever cheated, adding, "I want Khloé to be really careful when she makes these decisions and she has to let somebody go."

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old is in the middle of a messy situation, as she is currently living with ex Tristan Thompson, who famously cheated on her on her 30th birthday. The couple also have 2 children together, True and Tatum.

